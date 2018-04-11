Fort Myers responds to FDEP in regards to Dunbar sludge site

The City of Fort Myers sent a letter to the Department of Environmental Protection laying out where it stands and what’s next for the Dunbar sludge site.

The city said on Wednesday it’s committed to the voluntary clean-up of the lime sludge, but is still pursuing negotiations related to several disposal options.

The city expects those negotiations to last another two to three weeks. Once a disposal option has been selected, the city plans to present a plan to the DEP.

The city also plans to test 10 wells for arsenic, radium, iron, aluminium, manganese, TDS and molybdenum by the end of April.

Writer: Katherine Viloria