Deputies raid Lehigh Acres home

Lee County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on 26th Street Southwest in Lehigh Acres Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors also said deputies arrived at the home around 5 p.m. and left within the hour.

Neighbors also said at least a dozen deputies raided a home while wearing masks.

Count on WINK News to bring you more information as details becomes available.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Emily Ford