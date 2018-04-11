Deputies arrest alleged driver in Sarasota road rage incident

The driver seen hitting a motorcyclist with his car and tossing him to the curb is under arrest.

The alleged driver, identified as 30-year-old Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla, was seen on video taken by a witness veering his car into Darin Hendrickson on his motorcycle, causing him to fall into the curb.

“I thought I was dead,” he previously told 10News.

The road-rage incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, April 7, near the intersection of South Beneva Road and Webber Street.

Hendrickson said he was brake-checked by the driver and didn’t understand why he did that. He claims Medrano-Bonilla then began to swerve before throwing some loose change at him; Hendrickson said he wanted to pass and yelled at him, even hitting the passenger-side window.

But he claims he never actually hit the vehicle.

Hendrickson is recovering from a fractured rib, with staples in his knee.

Sarasota Road Rage GRAPHIC WARNING: A motorcyclist and driver of a vehicle got into an argument while on a Sarasota road. Police are now searching for that driver. Posted by WINK News on Monday, April 9, 2018

Author: Andrew Krietz / WTSP