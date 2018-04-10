Suspect sought in Bonita Springs convenience store robbery

A robbery took place at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened a little before 5 a.m. at a 7-Eleven at 12661 Bonita Beach Road.

The suspect entered the 7-Eleven, and immediately reached behind the counter, taking lottery tickets, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The suspect then demanded cash from the store clerk who complied and opened the register, according to Crime Stoppers. The supect then fled in a light-colored SUV.

The suspect is a white man, approximately 5’8″ and 140 pounds in his late 20s, according to Crime Stoppers.

The suspect was not armed and there were no confirmed injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.