Questions remain unanswered in North Naples homicide investigation

North Naples residents are searching for answers after an 81-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon at a business complex.

The body of Karl George Lievense, of North Naples, was discovered in an office building on the 5100 block off Castello Drive, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman, who lived with Lievense for 28 years, said he always worked alone and would have been the only one in the building at the time of the homicide. The woman asked to remain unidentified.

People who knew Lievense, who never married and had no children, said he worked in alternative investments.

Edward Canty was working just a few feet away from where detectives found Lievense. Canty said he heard yelling and banging just hours before deputies got there.

“It went on for around three to five minutes, very short and I got up and tried to hear it through the wall but it was very faint,” Canty said. “It was kinda like some loud yelling, and then a bang, and then some loud yelling and some more banging.”

There are no suspects connected to the crime at this time and the homicide remains as an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria