Double homicide investigation underway in Estero

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double homicide near the Galleria center on Corkscrew Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

DEVELOPING: bullet holes visible on vehicle inside crime scene, @leesheriff investigating double homicide pic.twitter.com/B1dWD5XyJG — JessicaWINKNews (@JessicaWINKNews) April 10, 2018

BREAKING UPDATE: @leesheriff says investigation along Corkscrew Rd appears to be a double homicide pic.twitter.com/FubmhPUPFu — JessicaWINKNews (@JessicaWINKNews) April 10, 2018

DEVELOPING: @leesheriff chopper lands at large crime scene along Corkscrew Rd pic.twitter.com/d1Uu2JL8T4 — JessicaWINKNews (@JessicaWINKNews) April 10, 2018

Large numbers of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles are at the scene.

BREAKING: large deputy & CSI presence at Galleria center on Corkscrew Rd pic.twitter.com/Mh2GSwTmOO — JessicaWINKNews (@JessicaWINKNews) April 10, 2018

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 7:15 a.m. according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the major crimes unit responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation. Detectives are calling the incident a homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Count on WINK News to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

