Estero

Double homicide investigation underway in Estero

Published: April 10, 2018 9:02 AM EDT
Updated: April 10, 2018 10:25 AM EDT

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double homicide near the Galleria center on Corkscrew Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Large numbers of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles are at the scene.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 7:15 a.m. according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the major crimes unit responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation. Detectives are calling the incident a homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Count on WINK News to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter:Jessica Alpern
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media