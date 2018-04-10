LaBelle woman, 30, killed in Hendry County crash

A 30-year-old woman was killed after crashing into a light pole on Northeast Eucalyptus Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Nicole Michele Leeming, of LaBelle was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima north on Northeast Eucalyptus Boulevard when she failed to negotiate a curve, traveled on the grassy shoulder and hit a light pole and two sign supports, according to the FHP.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:44 a.m. on the 4000 block of Northeast Eucalyptus Boulevard, State troopers said. The Nissan came to rest on the west shoulder of a parking lot.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash and Leeming was not wearing a seat belt, according to State troopers.