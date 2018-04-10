‘It was just a nightmare’: Citrus Park residents still dealing with damage after Irma

Residents are still working to rebuild seven months after Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida.

Tamara Swan, president of the Citrus Park mobile home park, said it’s been a long journey to recovery.

“It will be at least next year at this time before we feel that there is a better recovery than today,” Swan said. “I mean this vacant lot had a home on it just a few short months ago. You know it’s peoples life savings that went into this.”

Swan praised the efforts of the mobile home park “act(ing) immediately and quickly” after enduring significant damage from the storm.

“You didn’t have time to stick your head in the ground and wait for somebody to help you cause you might be waiting still today for that assistance,” Swan said.

More than 36 homes were destroyed during Hurricane Irma.

Doris Bell, a resident of Citrus Park, said she’s still waiting for her home to be rebuilt, which she said could be expected to be finished by September or October.

“It was just a nightmare and it still is a nightmare because we still don’t have anything,” Bell said. “I don’t know how we’re going to get that accomplished yet.”

As the upcoming hurricane season approaches, officials like Swan are urging residents to be prepared.

“I think it’s important to be prepared not just going into a hurricane but more so afterwards,” Swan said.

Citrus Park is working with the South Fort Water Management District to determine what caused the significant flooding. The park does have insurance, but officials are encouraging homeowners to secure their own policies.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Rachel Ravina