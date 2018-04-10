Englewood woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking

A 48-year-old woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading open to the court in four cases involving drug trafficking, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Debra Angeles, of Englewood, sold over 103 grams of methamphetamine for $4,000 between February and April 2017, the State Attorney’s Office said. In one of the cases, deputies found 36 grams of methamphetamine, plastic baggies, a digital scale, 1.6 grams of cocaine and 1.6 grams of an opioid called dilaudid.

Angeles was known for dealing drugs from Sarasota County to Charlotte County, the State Attorney’s Office said. She received thousands of dollars and a BMW in exchange for narcotics.

Angeles must also have to pay $350,000 in fines as part of her sentence, the State Attorney’s Office said. Her driver’s license will also be suspended for one year and she must pay $100 to each of the state and local drug trust funds.