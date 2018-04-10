Doctors caution use of everyday items can lead to potential health concerns

Doctors warn everyday household items can affect your health and possibly your shorten life span.

Dr. Brown, a diagnostic radiologist, wrote a book about wellness in homes.

“I’ve seen in my practice over the years people getting sicker and sicker with chronic diseases,” Brown said.

Dr. Brown claimed WI-FI routers can affect sleep patterns, and multiple studies, including one done by the University of Mainz in Germany, said electromagnetic fields can affect heath.

When visiting Debbie Carrico’s North Fort Myers home, Brown found fields in the guest room.

“Even though it’s not in our bedroom, we have guests who sleep in that bedroom,” Carrico said. “I guess there are ways to remedy that. I guess we will work with that.”

Dr. Brown said waves coming from routers, cell phones and microwaves can have negative health effects on concerns such as sleep patterns and fertility.

Dr. Jim Liu, of Zumedic in Bonita Springs, said more research has to be done.

“I think your research is a lot of times conflicting,” Liu said. “You have positive findings and no findings.”

Another potential hazard to health is plastic and foil when covering leftovers.

“We find those in workers who work with Aluminum. In the general population, the amount that gets leeched out is a lot less.,” Liu said.

Brown said using unbleached parchment paper between the food and covering can help protect health.

Plastic water bottles are also a widely discussed topic.

“There are estrogen-related effects on men and women both from plastics in our economy and in our homes,” Brown said.

Brown’s theory is also supported by a 2015 study published in Environmental International Supports.

A chemical to be cautious of is BPA, Liu added, but bottle makers have stopped using the compound.

“But I think ever since a lot of research has been done, it’s becoming less and less of an issue,” Liu said.

Both doctors and Carrico agree it’s important to take steps to live a healthier life.

“Whatever affects my family, I want to do what’s best for them,” Carrico said.

Dr. Brown added burning paraffin candles can put soot and chemicals in the air that could be harmful to health. Dr. Liu suggests using beeswax or soy wax candles as an alternative

Reporter: Channing Frampton

