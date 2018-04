Deadly crash blocks US 41 NB in Fort Myers

At least one person is dead after a crash that closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 near Constitution Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck took place around early Tuesday morning, according to the FHP. The northbound lanes were blocked until 6:45 a.m.

Deputies are currently investigating the crash.

Count on WINK News for more information as it becomes available.

Writer: Emily Luft