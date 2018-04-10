Crews extinguish structure fire on Fort Myers Beach; no injuries reported

Crews worked to extinguish a fire Tuesday afternoon at a condo complex on Estero Boulevard, according to the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department.

The fire started in an elevator shaft at the complex on 7146 Estero Boulevard, fire officials said. Smoke filled most of the nine-story building.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said. It took about 30 to 40 minutes to get everyone

EVACUATION: A small fire in an elevator shaft caused the evacuation of a Fort Myers Beach condo building Tuesday. No injuries reported at this time. Posted by WINK News on Tuesday, April 10, 2018