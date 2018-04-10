Council votes to move forward with plans to build resort on Fort Myers Beach

Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with plans to build a major resort on the north side of Fort Myers Beach.

The controversial TPI Development plan would add more than 250 hotel rooms, restaurants, shops and a water park near Crescent Street and Fifth Street.

“Everybody will be able to either get over being mad, or celebrate their happiness, but at least we move on,” council member Anita Cereceda said.

The council’s decision came after two days of discussion and sparked conversation from both sides of the debate for months.

But after combing through every details of the plan, council members said the decision will shape the future of Fort Myers Beach.

“Hopefully, 20 years from now people will be glad with the decision we made today,” Cereceda said.

Some nearby residents, like Cheri Lewis, believe the finished project would bring more congestion to the area.

“It’s beautiful just like it is, I think it should stay this way,” Lewis said.

TPI Development has about six months to get their final plans in order. The second and final public hearing on the project is set for May 21. Construction would start in 2019.

“This was a huge first step and now we’re excited to get on to the planning and building,” TPI consultant John Gucciardo said.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Katherine Viloria