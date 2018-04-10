Collier school district to address changes to safety plan

The Collier County School District is making changes to keep students safe after a Valentine’s Day mass shooting at a Parkland high school.

The county school board will walk parents and guardians through a new safety plan Tuesday evening.

“That’s fabulous. A lot more money needs to go towards our kids being safe,” grandparent Sandra Vatcky said. “We are leaving our kids with you and we are counting on you to keep them safe until we can come and get them.”

Within the next two years, access control devices would be installed to all of the local schools — meaning parents would be required to have a badge or get buzzed in to enter the building.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful. I have a son going into kindergarten at Lake Park and it’s really important to us as parents,” parent Michele Domenick said.

The district will join the county’s digital radio system over the summer — giving the technology to all of the buses, school principals and facility managers.

School officials will be required to check all visitors and volunteers in the sex offender registry, and visiting employees will be verified before they can get in.

“I think it’s become more of an issue just because of how many terrible tragedies we’ve had to face our kids are growing up in a different world now,” parent Tim Buchanan said.

School officials will also get scenario-based training and counselors and administrators will get more education on mental health.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be engaged with students in and outside the classrooms.

More: Charlotte schools release plan outlining improved school safety measures

More: Lee County families address school safety proposal

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Katherine Viloria