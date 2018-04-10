Vehicle crashes into Port Charlotte nail salon

One woman was injured after an SUV vehicle crashed into a nail salon Tuesday morning on Tamiami Trail, Charlotte County Fire & EMS said.

The wreck happened around 11:55 a.m. when a Toyota 4 Runner jumped a curb and drove into the front of Fancy Nail Salon on 2395 Tamiami Trail, according to a press release from Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

She suffered leg pain and was to Bayfront Port Charlotte for her injuries, but is in stable condition, according to a report from Charlotte County Fire and Fire and EMS.

The building was evaluated for structural damage and was deemed OK, according to the report. The vehicle sustained heavy damage.

CORRECTION: This story was updated to reflect a misidentifcation of the vehicle by Charlotte County Fire and EMS. The vehicle was a Toyota SUV, not a Charlotte County Fire & EMS vehicle.

Writer: Rachel Ravina