Body found on Sanibel Causeway; LCSO conducting death investigation

A body was found Tuesday on the Sanibel Causeway, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Several deputies are on scene at the Sanibel Causeway as the death investigation gets underway.

The circumstances leading up to the death were unclear.

CORRECTION: This story was updated to reflect the death investigation is taking place at the Sanibel Causeway, not Sanibel Island.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Rachel Ravina