Atlanta Braves open spring training preview center in North Port

The Atlanta Braves opened its spring training preview center this week in North Port.

The preview center located at the Cornerstone Plaza on 14906 Tamiami Trail will give fans an opportunity to take a virtual tour of the new stadium, buy gear and buy tickets.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show them [fans] these parts of the stadium and hopefully get people excited about that potential seat they may have for that spring training game,” said Michael Dunn, Braves vice president of Florida operations.

The new Atlanta Braves stadium is still under construction, but on track to host the last game of the 2019 spring training season.

“It’s exciting, this has been my dream to be able to see major league baseball and live in the town that it is in,” baseball fan Ken Wilson said.

The spring training preview center is open Monday through Friday. Scheduled tours are by appointment only and begin April 17.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

