1 found dead in Fort Myers Beach apartment; deemed homicide

A body was found Tuesday morning in an apartment on Old San Carlos Road, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an apartment building on the 600 block of Old San Carlos Boulevard, and the investigation revealed it was a homicide.

The victim’s identity is unclear pending next-of-kin notification, according to deputies. The investigation is ongoing.

Count on WINK News for more details as information becomes available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina