SWFL weighs in on Gov. Rick Scott’s decision to run for U.S. Senate

Gov. Rick Scott announced his run for U.S. Senate Monday to a room full of supporters.

He was met with applause at Sun Harvest Citrus in Fort Myers where he made a follow-up appearance. Voters like Chris Crowley think it’t what’s best for the state.

“The guy’s run a business, he knows how to create jobs, he knows how to entice businesses to Florida,” Crowley said.

But Scott’s run for U.S. senate isn’t a hit with everyone. Some are concerned about possible cuts to education and offshore drilling.

“He has been such a self-serving politician for so long. It’s the last thing that we need in DC in more self-serving politicians,” said Joy Friedman with the FL Democratic Party.

The multi-millionaire businessman has been governor for two terms—touting his achievements in job growth, tax cuts and debt reduction. He’ll be challenging Senator Bill Nelson who has held the seat for nearly two decades.

“We need to shake up, we need to make sure to change the direction of the state, what they’re doing in Washington are old ideas—they’re tired ideas,” Scott said.

Sen. Nelson said he will run every race like there’s no tomorrow regardless of his opponent.

LOCAL REACTION

Some of the governor’s neighbors in Naples like what he’s done for his hometown and would like to see that on a larger scale. But others are afraid of what another friend of President Trump in the senate could mean for the country.

“I’m a democrat myself, but if he wins, I’ll support him, but I do want a democrat,” said Naples resident Augusto Merenco.

Merenco, a lifelong Floridian and manager at a popular restaurant on Fifth Avenue, isn’t exactly a fan of Gov. Scott.

But make no mistake—the governor has a lot of supporters in his hometown of Naples.

“I really like Gov. Scott and everything he’s done for the state,” said Naples resident Susan Carpenter.

Scott is a familiar face around town. He owns a home on Gordon Driver in the Port Royal community—one of the wealthiest in SWFL.

Many people who work nearby saw him after the hurricane, and believe he’s a genuine man with good ideas.

“I’ve seen him. He comes by and supports businesses in the area. He’s come down and really shown he’s been a prominent factor in things that are working for us,” said Naples resident Eric Tancredi.

While the news is still fresh, many are still digesting whether they can back the governor’s decision and give him their vote.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown