Shots fired at Fort Myers home

Shots were fired at a home early Monday morning on Economy Street, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 6:11 a.m. at a home on the 2800 block of Economy Street and found shell casings across the street. There were four people inside the house, but no one was hurt.

There were several bullet holes on the roof line of the house, a vehicle in the driveway, the garage door, and another vehicle leaking fuel inside the garage, according to police.

Anyone with information should call 239-321-7700, submit a tip online or 847411 and include the keyword “FMPD.”

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, on the P3Tips mobile app or by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers 1-800-780-TIPS. Callers will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.