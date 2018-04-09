Officials conducting death investigation in Naples

Officials in Naples are currently conducting a death investigation.

Authorities say the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Neighbors who live off Castello Driver are now on edge after deputies confirmed the investigation.

“That just doesn’t happen here. That’s as you can see just a very quiet neighborhood, nice neighbors and we all look out for one another,” said one resident of the area, who wished to remain anonymous.

The death was discovered at the Park North building complex off Castello Drive in Naples.

“I didn’t hear anything really, just heard police cars,” the unidentified neighbor said.

Residents say they’re shocked something like this could happen in their neighborhood.

“It’s a great neighborhood, it’s a very safe neighborhood, so I’m sad this would happen here,” said resident Shiela Miller.

“I’m sorry that that happened, especially here because there’s a lot of kids in the neighborhood. It’s a very quiet and safe neighborhood so it’s always disconcerting when that happens,” added another neighbor.

Officials are now working to piece together more details. As of Monday night, the homicide is not ruled as suspicious.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown