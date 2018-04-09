Officer reassigned following Parkland school shooting Facebook posts

A Florida police officer has been reassigned after he appeared to suggest on social media that a school shooting that left 17 people dead was a hoax.

North Miami Beach police announced Monday that Officer Ericson Harrell was placed on administrative duty with pay pending an internal review.

The Sun Sentinel first reported that a March 29 Facebook post under Harrell’s name asked, “What proof do you have?”

The post was referring to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Another post under his name, on March 22, referred to five of the school’s students featured on a Time magazine cover as “ALL PAID ACTORS/ACTRESSES!!”

No one from the police union that represents Harrell responded to a telephone message seeking comment.

Author: Associated Press