Off-duty Sarasota police officer accidentally shoots himself

An off-duty Sarasota Police officer was injured after he accidentally shot himself Monday night, authorities say.

Around 6:30 p.m., the North Port Police Department informed SPD that a 25-year-old off-duty officer was injured at the Morgan Family Community Center in North Port.

His injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department are working with the North Port Police Department to investigate this shooting. There will be an in-depth review of this incident to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.

The Officer involved was transported to a local hospital.

