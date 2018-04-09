Fort Myers man arrested for meth possession near Cape elementary school

A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine near Cape Coral Elementary School, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Sean Russette, of Fort Myers, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school and possession and transportation of drug paraphernalia, police said. Bail was set at $60,000 and after paying, he was released at 2:34 p.m. on Sunday.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Southeast 14th Avenue. Officers observed two men exiting the vehicle who appeared to look nervous, and saw a clear baggie with a white substance on the driver’s seat.

Both men were detained, and a pipe, syringes and scales with residue were found on one of the men —later identified as Russette, according to police. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine.

It’s unclear if the other man in the car will face any charges.

Russette’s next court appearance will take place at 8:30 a.m. on May 7 at the Lee County Clerk of Court on 1700 Monroe St., according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office booking sheet.