Fort Myers Beach town council to decide fate of proposed resort

The town council will decide the fate of a 300-room hotel on Fort Myers Beach on Monday morning.

A meeting will be held at 9 a.m. for the community to discuss the project which would sit on both sides of Estero Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live on Fort Myers Beach as community members prepare for the town council meeting. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft