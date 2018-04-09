Experts warn consumers to check businesses, services before hiring

Experts advised consumers should do research and check to make sure a business is authentic before hiring them.

Carrie Kerskie, director of the Identity Fraud Institute at Hodges University, said it doesn’t take much for someone to make a website.

“There’s no license verification when you’re creating a company website,” Kerskie said. “You just say whatever you want it to say.”

Consumers should also ask if they need a license for what they do, and check with the county or city to see if they’re qualified.

Watch the full segment above as WINK News investigative reporter Allison Gormly explains how research can help prevent a hassle down the road.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Rachel Ravina