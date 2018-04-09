Dave and Busters coming to Fort Myers

Dave and Busters, the adult restaurant and arcade chain, will be opening a location at the Bell Tower Shopping Center in Fort Myers according to a document released by the Lee County Clerk of Courts.

The document shows that Dave and Busters plans to lease a space in the Bell Tower Shops for a term of 15 years.

As of now, there is no information about when the arcade would open.

There are currently no Dave and Busters locations in the area. The closest locations are in Tampa and Miami.

Writer: Emily Luft