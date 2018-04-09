Corrections officer arrested for DUI in Port Charlotte

A corrections officer was arrested Saturday night in connection with driving under the influence, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

James C. Bates, 34, faces a charge of driving under the influence, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop after a dark red Pontiac turned onto Kensington Street from Coachmen Avenue without stopping at the stop sign.

During the traffic stop, at around 12:56 a.m. at the intersection of Kensington Street and Wardell Avenue, the deputy observed the man —later identified as Bates— slurring his speech and detected strong odor of alcohol.

Bates said he drank about four or five cans of Bud Light beer in around two hours while watching a hockey game at a friend’s home on Coachmen Avenue, according to the arrest report.

After conducting several field test, the deputy determined Bates was impaired. Bates also consented to a breath test and gave breath samples to find his blood alcohol, according to the arrest report. They were 0.147 and 0.151, with the legal limit being 0.08.

Bates said in the report he regretted his actions and would have done things differently.

“James said he made a big mistake and was not mad at anyone except himself,” the report said.

Bates also received a warning for the stop sign violation, according to the report.

Bates will appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on April 25 at the Charlotte County Justice Center on 350 E. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.

Writer: Rachel Ravina