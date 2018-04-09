Intoxicated Cape woman arrested after allegedly shooting boyfriend in face

A woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the face while intoxicated was arrested early Sunday morning, the Cape Coral Police Department said Monday.

Marsha McAtee, 58, of Cape Coral, faces charges of aggravated battery and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Bail was set at $125,000 and after paying, she was released Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call around 10:20 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 3900 block of Pomodoro Circle after a woman called 911 and said she shot her boyfriend in the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released, according to police.

Writer: Rachel Ravina