FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2007 file photo, a National Guard unit patrols the Arizona-Mexico border in Sasabe, Ariz. On Friday, April 6, 2018, Arizona and Texas announced that they were preparing to deploy National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border in response to President Donald Trump’s call for more border security. From 2006 to 2008, the Guard fixed vehicles, maintained roads, repaired fences and performed ground surveillance. Its second mission in 2010 and 2011 involved more aerial surveillance and intelligence work. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)
PHOENIX

Arizona sends 225 troops to Mexico border, more heading soon

Published: April 9, 2018 1:45 PM EDT

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state’s National Guard are heading to the U.S.-Mexico to support President Donald Trump’s call for troops to fight drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

The Republican Ducey in a tweet Monday said more of the state’s Guard members will be deployed on Tuesday.

No details were immediately announced on what the Arizona troops would do at the border.

Trump said last week he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border.

Texas has also said it will send National Guard members to the border.

Trump’s has said he wants to use the military at the border until progress is made on his proposed border wall, which has mostly stalled in Congress.

Author: Associated Press
