AMBER Alert issued for missing Miami infant

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old boy in Miami, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Noah Florvil was last seen in the 6600th block of NW 12th Avenue in Miami wearing a grey shirt, grey pants and no shoes.

He may be with a woman who goes by the name of “Bella”, who has blonde hair with a green streak in the front.

Authorities ask that anyone with information should call 911 or the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.