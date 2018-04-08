Woman blames ‘windy day’ for cocaine in purse

Kennecia Posey, 26, was one of two passengers in a car that was swerving in the roadway when it was stopped by Fort Pierce police March 21.

When Florida police made a traffic stop, the driver told them she didn’t know anything about the cocaine they found in her purse and that “it must have flown through the window.”

When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled marijuana, the police report states.

During a search of the car, they found cocaine and marijuana in separate bags inside a purse Posey had on her lap.

Posey admitted the marijuana was hers but denied having cocaine.

“I don’t know anything about any cocaine. It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse,” said Posey, according to the police report.

Posey was arrested and taken to the county jail, where she was booked on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

She was later released on bond.

Author: AP