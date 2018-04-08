Transformer found abandoned in Lehigh Acres canal

A fisherman in Lehigh Acres noticed a strange site lurking in a canal a few days ago. An electrical transformer was left abandoned in the murky waters.

“I called FPL, but I could not get a human on the phone to get this reported because I don’t know what’s inside that transformer,” Mark said. He did not want his last name used.

Now, the unwelcome sight is adding more clutter to the canal that’s already littered with trash. And to top it all off, something else is adding another layer to the water.

“I noticed film on the water’s surface. I don’t know if that film is related to the transformer, but we have to start with the obvious,” Mark said.

But how the transformer ended up in the canal is a question that remains unanswered.

“I can’t even imagine that FPL or one of their employees would do this. There’s no reason for them to do this, but I don’t know how it got here,” Mark added.

Now, Mark and other fishermen just want this natural, peaceful habitat to return to normal.

“To dispose of any trash in the water is just gotta be among the more ignorant things as a species we could do. Water is the very core of our existence,” he said. “I would like to see the transformer removed, disposed of and I would appreciate it if somebody would test the quality of the water.”

WINK News reached out to FPL to inquire about the transformer, but have not yet heard back.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown