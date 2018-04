Residents to savor beer, BBQ at downtown Fort Myers festival

Live music, barbecue and a variety of beer will be featured Sunday at BBQ, Bands & Brew Festival.

The ninth annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park on 2000 W. First St.

Admission costs $10 for adults and is free for kids. Proceeds benefit Builders Care, an organization dedicated to helping elderly and disabled residents in Lee County with home repairs.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina