Police swarm Englewood road following death investigation

A death investigation is underway Sunday afternoon on Winchester Boulevard, according to the North Port Police Department.

There will be increased police activity in the area, but there should not be concern for traffic or area residents, according to the police department.

It’s unclear if the death is suspicious.

NPPD on scene for a death investigation on Winchester Blvd, just inside of the Sarasota/Charlotte County line. Increased police activity for the next several hours, however there is no concern for safety for area residents nor should traffic on Winchester Boulevard be affected. pic.twitter.com/sm7v0QIHB9 — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) April 8, 2018

Writer: Rachel Ravina