Photo via Twitter/North Port Police Department
ENGLEWOOD

Police swarm Englewood road following death investigation

Published: April 8, 2018 1:01 PM EDT
Updated: April 8, 2018 1:10 PM EDT

A death investigation is underway Sunday afternoon on Winchester Boulevard, according to the North Port Police Department.

There will be increased police activity in the area, but there should not be concern for traffic or area residents, according to the police department.

It’s unclear if the death is suspicious.

Count on WINK News for more information as details become available.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media