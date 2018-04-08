Police: Intoxicated Ohio man allegedly hit woman in face with pizza

An Ohio man was arrested Wednesday on a domestic violence charge, after hitting a woman in the face with a pizza, police said.

Brookfield police were responding to a domestic incident early Wednesday when they encountered a highly intoxicated and belligerent Kenneth Evans, 24, WKBN reported.

Upon trying to gain entrance to the home, Evans blocked the door, police said. Police eventually made their way inside the home, which they say was trashed, WKBN reported. Police say Evans admitted to arguing with a woman and flipping over a couch. An overturned couch was found in the residence, police said. Evans denied physically attacking the woman.

The woman told police that Evans became violent while she was driving him home, WKBN reported. She told police Evans pushed her head and hit her in the face with a pizza.

The woman claimed that once they arrived home, Evans tried to start an altercation with a neighbor. Evans is also accused of throwing tires into the road and damaging a mailbox, WKBN reported.

Police arrested Evans on suspicion of domestic violence and took him to the Trumbull County Jail, where they said he tried to box the walls of his jail cell.

Author: CBS47