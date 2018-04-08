Man arrested after allegedly stealing donations from Naples thrift store

A 50-year-old homeless man was arrested Saturday in connection with a string of thefts from a donation bin outside of Nearly New Thrift Store, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Arthur Ashley is facing charges of burglary and petit theft, according to the sheriff’s office arrest report. Bail is set at $7,000.

The store previously posted surveillance video of a man, later identified as Ashley, climbing into a donation bin outside the store on 2397 Davis Blvd.

The sheriff’s office also received phone calls with regards to seeing a man fitting Ashley’s description heading into a wooded area near Terrace Street and Shadowlawn Drive.

The items taken were not given a value, but could be worth up to $1,000, according to the arrest report.

Writer: Rachel Ravina