Frequent visitors to Florida state parks could get a prize

Frequent visitors to Florida state parks could be in line for some prizes.

The Florida Park Service announced this week that it’s launching a new way to document park visits called the Deluxe Real Florida Passport.

The passport is a journal that park visitors use to collect stamps from the state’s 175 parks. The booklet also includes a fold-out map and information about each park.

Those who collect stamps from every state park will then be eligible for an annual family pass.

The passport costs $17.99 online, but state officials are offering a free copy of a special edition to the first 250 people who take an online survey.

Author: AP