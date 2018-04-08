Dead fish continue to wash ashore on SWFL beaches

Dead fish are showing up in large numbers on Southwest Florida beaches, ruining vacations for tourists and keeping residents away.

However, the latest Red Tide Outlook from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, lists much of SWFL as “very low” to “moderate.”

Residents who frequent local beaches say there are countless dead fish scattered up and down the shorelines. From Barefoot Beach to the Naples Pier, beachgoers say the fish continue to wash ashore.

Red Tide can cause those with respiratory issues to have difficulty breathing, so officials warn those individuals to avoid the beach for now.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Erica Brown