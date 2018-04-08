Charlotte County assisted living facility catches fire, prompts evacuation

Residents from an assisted living facility were evacuated Sunday morning after a fire at Courtyard Retirement Center on Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County Fire and EMS said.

Crews were dispatched around 7:35 a.m. to the facility on 26455 Rampart Blvd., according to Fire and EMS officials. No injuries were reported and all residents were accounted for during the evacuation period.

An appliance —potentially a dryer— appeared to have caused the fire, Fire and EMS officials said. There was minor smoke damage to the building.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at around 7:48 a.m., according to Fire and EMS officials.

Writer: Rachel Ravina