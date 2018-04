1 dead after single vehicle crash in Labelle

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Labelle.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Cowboy Way and South Carlyle Street.

The incident involved a single vehicle with one person inside. The driver was taken to Lehigh Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Erica Brown