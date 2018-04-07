Town council to decide fate of proposed Fort Myers Beach hotel Monday

After years of fighting, a new hotel could finally change the Fort Myers Beach skyline.

On Monday, the town council will decide the fate of the proposed hotel, which will feature 300 units, along with restaurants, shops and a water park.

The people behind the project are hoping it will restore and reinvigorate the downtown beach area.

If the plan passes the town council on Monday, an entire block of Fort Myers Beach would become part of the new resort. It would span from 5th Street all the way to Estero Boulevard.

Some people are taking issue with the number of units the hotel would include, saying it would add too much congestion to an already-crowded section of the beach.

But the company behind the development—TPI Hospitality—insists it’s what the community needs.

The Fort Myers Beach council will hear the proposal at 9 a.m. Monday.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown