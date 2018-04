SWFL residents, dogs prepare for tail-wagging fun at Fort Myers race

Southwest Florida residents and their four-legged friends can run alongside each other for a great cause on Saturday.

The 8th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K and 1 Mile Walk will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

The event supports the Gulf Coast Humane Society in its mission to find “furever” homes for the pets SWFL.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria