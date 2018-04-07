Partly cloudy, breezy for Saturday

There is a high of 86 degrees with a partly cloudy sky and breezy conditions for Saturday, according to WINK News Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

While today will remain clear, keep an umbrella nearby on Sunday because scattered rain is expected, Silverang said.

View an hourly forecast here.

Waking up to the 60s and 70s. We will warm our way to the 80s later with a breeze from the SW up to 20mph. @winknews pic.twitter.com/udUL8jj35g — Brooke Silverang (@BrookeSWeather) April 7, 2018