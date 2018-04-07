Fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York Saturday

New York City firefigthers battled a fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower Saturday, the fire department tweeted. As of 6:15 p.m., the fire was a three-alarm fire, the FDNY tweeted.

President Trump tweeted at 6:43 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished.

Trump Tower, which opened in 1983, is located on 5th Ave. and 57th St. in New York City. Before moving to the White House, Mr. Trump, the first lady and Barron Trump lived in the triplex penthouse apartment, which occupies sections of floors 66-68, according to Forbes.

There was a fire at Trump Tower in January Two people suffered minor injuries in that fire, CBS New York reports.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

JUST IN: Firefighters are battling a fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in NYC https://t.co/wAyaj9EdgS pic.twitter.com/9Prxuj040Y — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2018

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Author: CBS News