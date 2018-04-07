Driver in Lehigh Acres crash victim of homicide

At least one person was killed Saturday morning in the area of Ruth Avenue, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A crash took place around 2 a.m. near Ruth Avenue North and 31st Street West, deputies said. Officials determined the driver was a victim of a homicide.

Nearby residents spotted helicopters in the area all morning.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear and an investigation is underway, deputies said.

Writer: Katherine Viloria