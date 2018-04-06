Woman falsely identifies herself as DCF investigator in Hendry County

A woman falsely identified herself as a Department of Children and Families investigator Thursday and attempted to enter a home, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told the victim she was there to conduct a home check and to checkup on her child due to prior allegations, deputies said.

When the victim refused to let the woman into her home, she walked away and said, “Well, I have everything I need to close the case” and left, deputies said.

The DCF confirmed no one should have been at that address on Thursday, deputies said.

The victim did not recognize the woman, but described her as 5’4″ to 5’8″ tall, around 30 to 40 years of age, thin build with dark colored hair. The car was described as a 2000 to 2010 white Volkswagen Beetle with black roof.

“The fact that someone would go to a person’s home, identify themselves as an investigator and attempt to gain entry is very concerning to us,” sheriff Steve Whidden said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 863-674-5600.

Writer: Katherine Viloria