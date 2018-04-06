Residents worried uncleared debris will lead to flooding during rainy season

While most waterways in Southwest Florida are being prepared for the next rainy season, the creek in Jennifer Semro’s Bonita Springs backyard still hasn’t been cleaned up since the last one.

“I’ve been very concerned about it,” she said. “I can’t seem to get any action on this.”

The debris leftover are from Hurricane Irma, and they are blocking the flow of water inside Oak Creek.

“This waterway is a free-flowing waterway into the Imperial River and right now, it’s not going anywhere,” Semro said.

In December, volunteers and South Florida Water Management District worked tirelessly to clear the debris. But the district isn’t in charge of Oak Creek. The city is.

Semro says she still hasn’t gotten any answers.

“I’m very concerned about fire. This is dry tinder. If rainy season comes, it wont just be my home, the whole neighborhood can go,” Semro said.

Her backyard was completely flooded right after the last hurricane, and she doesn’t want that to happen again.

“The water is stagnant. That’s gonna bring disease, that’s gonna bring rats,” she said.

The city of Bonita Springs is in charge of cleanup. They said they’re waiting for more funds to become available.

A city spokesperson says they requested the money through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and expect to have it soon.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown