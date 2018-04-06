FORT MYERS

Prolonged “season” means busy beaches, booked hotels

Published: April 6, 2018 7:16 AM EDT
Updated: April 6, 2018 8:43 AM EDT
Local “season” is sticking around a bit longer than usual this year in Southwest Florida.
The extended period of heavy beach and tourist traffic is having a real economical impact on businesses and roads.
Hotels are almost completely booked in the area for the weekend. Some hotels are running up to $600 a night.
Map of booked hotels via Hotels.com for the weekend of April 6-8.
Business owners will see close to an extra month of seasonal revenue, according to the Chamber of Commerce.
WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live on Sanibel Island to give you a glimpse of this seasonal traffic. Watch the full segment above. 

 

Reporter:Jessica Alpern
Writer:Emily Luft
