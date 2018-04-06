Prolonged “season” means busy beaches, booked hotels

Local “season” is sticking around a bit longer than usual this year in Southwest Florida.

The extended period of heavy beach and tourist traffic is having a real economical impact on businesses and roads.

Hotels are almost completely booked in the area for the weekend. Some hotels are running up to $600 a night.

Business owners will see close to an extra month of seasonal revenue, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live on Sanibel Island to give you a glimpse of this seasonal traffic. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft