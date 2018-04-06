Pence has departed Sanibel to head back to D.C.; expect travel delays

Vice President Mike Pence heads back to Washington today, so you may notice traffic get a little crowded this afternoon.

Pence and his wife arrived in Sanibel last Thursday for their Easter vacation.

Temporary flight restrictions are issued over Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday with Air Force Two departing during that time.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

